Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

