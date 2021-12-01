TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

