Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 52.1% in November

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

