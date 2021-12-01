Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

