Triple Point Income VCT plc (TPVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVE) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TPVE opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Triple Point Income VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of £45.89 million and a P/E ratio of 136.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Triple Point Income VCT

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, crematorium management, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, and hydro electric power sectors.

