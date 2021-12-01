Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TTBXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

