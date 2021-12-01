trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.31. trivago shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 1,710 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.74.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in trivago by 1,020.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

