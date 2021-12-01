TrueFeedBack Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $72,913.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

