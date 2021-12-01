Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Financial Comparison

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 24.38% 10.31% 1.07% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Trustmark has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Trustmark pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and American Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $754.95 million 2.53 $160.02 million $2.73 11.21 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trustmark and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Trustmark beats American Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

