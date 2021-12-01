Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Shares of TUEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 390,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,637. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth approximately $18,251,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,499,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $7,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $6,309,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.