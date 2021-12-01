Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dec 1st, 2021

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 356,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUWLF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

