Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 356,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUWLF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

