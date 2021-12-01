Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THCA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

