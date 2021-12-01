TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TuSimple stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,263. TuSimple has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $7,437,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.