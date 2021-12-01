Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 21.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,531,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,100 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $10,054,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 685,632 shares during the period. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $7,238,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.