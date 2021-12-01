Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $271.79 and last traded at $272.78. 60,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,057,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

