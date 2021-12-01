U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells $102,480.00 in Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of USX stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $396.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

