UBS Group Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $280.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.18.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.09. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $192.50 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

