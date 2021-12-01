UBS Group Upgrades Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Buy

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $79.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

