UBS Group’s (UBS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 96,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

