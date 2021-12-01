uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

UCL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,174. The company has a market cap of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

