Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 291,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,971. Udemy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

