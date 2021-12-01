Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. 6,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 696,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

