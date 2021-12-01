Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. 876,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,426,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

