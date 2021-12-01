Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Buys 777 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

