Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.60. The stock had a trading volume of 152,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,040. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.06 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.