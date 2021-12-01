Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 187,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,144,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.