UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

