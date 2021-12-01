UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

