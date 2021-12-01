UMB Bank N A MO Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.06 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

