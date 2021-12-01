UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 10,745 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $641.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $646.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.84. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

