UMB Bank N A MO Takes $6.41 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

