UMB Bank N A MO Takes $6.41 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PENN stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.45.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
