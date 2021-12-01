Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.75

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.75 and last traded at C$24.70, with a volume of 167741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.31.

UNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -61.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.12.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$553.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

