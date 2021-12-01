Unido EP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.06 or 0.08004905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,883.60 or 0.99877583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

