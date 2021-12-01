Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

