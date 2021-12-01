Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 211,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after acquiring an additional 197,339 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 20,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.