United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

