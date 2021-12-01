United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

United-Guardian stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 28.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.