United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
United-Guardian stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.14.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 144.45%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.