United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $6.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.87 billion and the lowest is $6.74 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.72 billion to $29.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. 9,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,429. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

