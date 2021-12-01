UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $526.00 at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $499.00 to $526.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.52.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

