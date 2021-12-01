UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.750-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion-$287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.02 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.100-$21.600 EPS.

NYSE UNH traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.05. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.58.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

