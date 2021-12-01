Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 50,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $8,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,396. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

