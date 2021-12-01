Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.05

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 31826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

