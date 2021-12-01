UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $2.53 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.93 or 0.08029194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.82 or 0.96322266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.