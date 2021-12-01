UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

TIGR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 71,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,238,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.96 million, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

