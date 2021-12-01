Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Insider Penne A. Goplerud Sells 150,000 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 8,898,421 shares during the period. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 41.7% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,007,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

