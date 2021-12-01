USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 174.6% in November

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 174.6% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 175,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at $341,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USDP opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

