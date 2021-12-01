USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $5.92 on Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00010114 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $300.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012533 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

