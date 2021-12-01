VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 129,200 shares.The stock last traded at $51.25 and had previously closed at $51.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 678,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.