VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 129,200 shares.The stock last traded at $51.25 and had previously closed at $51.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 678,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.