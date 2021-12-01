VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Shares Down 1.8%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.36 and last traded at $72.96. Approximately 83,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 106,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34.

