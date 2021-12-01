Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 30,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

